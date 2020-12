Church of the Hill

First Sunday gathering at the Railwaytown Centre, August 18, 2019. PICTURE: Supplied First Sunday gathering at the Railwaytown Centre, August 18, 2019. PICTURE: Supplied

On Monday, it was the 140-year anniversary since the first meeting of the Church of Christ in Broken Hill.

Since its inception in 1883, Broken Hill has been an oddity. Stuck in an isolated twilight zone betwixt three states, the city has had an unusual relationship with the world around it.

The mining companies around which our city was built were all based in Melbourne, so Aussie Rules Football is king.

