COVID tests won’t stop

By Emily Ferguson

Testing and screening for COVID-19 will be maintained during the Christmas and New Year holiday period by the Far West Local Health District with some changes to the existing operations.

FWLHD Chief Executive Umit Agis said the overall trend of testing numbers is that they are decreasing as the weeks go by and for the first time since COVID testing began the Far West’s total number of tests has dropped below 100.

“In terms of the overall trend it is still downward, there’s still less people testing than we had, for example last week we had about 111 people getting tested and this week it’s gone down to 88.,” said Mr Agis. “For example we’ve only had 35 to 40 tests in Broken Hill alone and the rest are in outer lying areas and interstate as well, so that 88 really includes all the tests for the residents of the Far West LHD.

