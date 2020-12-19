GM cops serve from Ombudsman

James Roncon has been hired on a five-year performance based contract by Armidale Regional Council and will start in January. He declined an offer to renew his contract in Broken Hill, citing he preferred to move closer to his family.

The NSW Ombudsman delivered a scathing review of decisions made by City Council and General Manager James Roncon in a report tabled in NSW parliament this week.

The report relates to the Ombudsman’s investigation into the opening of the Civic Centre to three events without proper occupancy certificates during its redevelopment in 2016 and 2017.

The Ombudsman said evidence established several serious breaches of the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act, laws that City Council is supposed to uphold.

