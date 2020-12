Tobias to captain again

North star Tobias Hack in action last year for the Murray Districts Barrier side. PICTURE: Peter Argent North star Tobias Hack in action last year for the Murray Districts Barrier side. PICTURE: Peter Argent

By Peter Argent

An SA Outbacks player in 2020, North Broken Hill’s Tobias Hack will lead Murray Districts Barrier (MDB) side at the 2021 South Australian Senior Country Cricket Championships, which will be held jointly in Adelaide and the Barossa Valley over the week, starting Sunday January 31.

Hack has been the skipper of the MDB side for the past two campaigns, with the robust left hander been in solid form in Broken Hill cricket this season.

His performances has included a big 144 not out against South in early November, where he pounding 14 boundaries and five sixes from just 104 deliveries faced, and 53 last week against Central out of a team total of just 117.

