FWLHD staff embrace Christmas decorating cheer

Staff across the Far West LHD ramped up the Christmas cheer with this year’s Christmas Decoration Competition and really challenged the judging panel in choosing a winner!

The standard was excellent and the panel thanked everyone for their fantastic efforts.

After many hours considering their decision, the winner was awarded to Surgical Ward at the Broken Hill Health Service (BHHS) with their extensive decorations throughout their ward, shown in their video entry.

