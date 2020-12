Welcome to the Far West

The team behind the new FWLHD video, Dylan Swain, Recruitment Officer and Cinematographer, with Branko Licul, Media Officer and Producer. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson The team behind the new FWLHD video, Dylan Swain, Recruitment Officer and Cinematographer, with Branko Licul, Media Officer and Producer. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

Health professionals looking to work for the Far West Local Health District have a new exciting way to gain insight into the District with a new ‘Welcome to the Far West LHD’ video launched this week.

The ‘Welcome to the Far West LHD’ video was made in-house and features LHD staff in their workplace and at their health service talking about living and working in the Far West LHD. It includes stunning drone footage or their respective facilities and towns.

The seven-minute video is designed to give prospective employee a snapshot look at the Far West LHD and the communities it covers.

