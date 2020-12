Mining company gets into the spirit of Christmas

Lifeline Finance Manager and Christmas Toy Hamper organiser Kylie Dines, Tronox Business Support administrator Michelle Southon and Tronox Senior Production Coordinator scheduler Linton Smith gathered around a bundle of bikes and outdoor equipment supplied by Tronox that will be donated along with other local donations to children in need this Christmas. PICTURE: Myles Burt Lifeline Finance Manager and Christmas Toy Hamper organiser Kylie Dines, Tronox Business Support administrator Michelle Southon and Tronox Senior Production Coordinator scheduler Linton Smith gathered around a bundle of bikes and outdoor equipment supplied by Tronox that will be donated along with other local donations to children in need this Christmas. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Tronox has generously donated a variety of bikes and other outdoor equipment for Lifeline’s annual Christmas toy hampers.

Lifeline Finance Manager Kylie Dines who organises the annual toy hampers said that this year has been difficult, since the annual Ulysses Toy Run was not able to be held due to COVID measures.

However, Ms Dines said generous individuals and organisations such as Tronox have pulled it through for Broken Hill Lifeline this year.

Please log in to read the whole article.