Casey back on board with football role

By Emily Ferguson

Colin Casey will put his top tier football knowledge to good use - in the role of Football Operations Coordinator for AFL Broken Hill.

Casey has returned to the Silver City and said the purpose of his role is to manage the day-to-day operations and the competition administered by AFL Broken Hill.

“That would be sporting polls with team sheets and then it goes onto the games - stats, goal kickers, games played, tribunal, reports, those sorts of things,” he said.

