This one’s for ‘Quinny’

From left: Kayle Grossi, Jim Hocking, Nick Mann, Alex Johnson and Kevin Quinn are a few of the riders taking part in the ‘Ride for Quinny’ next weekend and who participated in a practice and preparation ride yesterday. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson From left: Kayle Grossi, Jim Hocking, Nick Mann, Alex Johnson and Kevin Quinn are a few of the riders taking part in the ‘Ride for Quinny’ next weekend and who participated in a practice and preparation ride yesterday. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

A group of over thirty locals will put their bikes to bitumen next weekend in an effort to raise funds and awareness for men’s mental health.

The ‘Ride for Quinny’, in honour of Bayden Quinn who committed suicide last year, will take place on Saturday, January 16, with 35 riders completing a long-haul ride of either 100, 50 or 15 kilometres.

Ride co-organiser Nick Mann said he was inspired by Jordan Gilby and Steve Radford’s efforts last year to raise money for men’s mental health.

