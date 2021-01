Million-dollar kitty

Ten-day-old orphan Storm Boy has proven he is one in a million, after surviving the hailstorm last week, outliving all of the other kittens in the litter. PICTURE: Annette Northey Ten-day-old orphan Storm Boy has proven he is one in a million, after surviving the hailstorm last week, outliving all of the other kittens in the litter. PICTURE: Annette Northey

By Annette Northey

A ten-day-old kitten, the only one of its litter to survive the hail storm on January 2, has been surrendered to 4-Paw Kitty Galore - a local refuge for stray cats - and will be looking for his forever home in about 11 weeks’ time.

Christine Grenfell, who operates the refuge with her husband, Ray, said the kitten was dropped off to their house yesterday, without the mother, and will have to be fed formula by bottle.

“It’s only ten days old, so it was born just before the storm and the other kittens didn’t survive,” Christine said.

