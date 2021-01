Magpies leading man

Greg Wellington on Central's home turf. As senior coach of the club in 2021 he plans to hit the ground running. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

With a fresh perspective and a wealth of knowledge, Greg Wellington has been appointed as the new senior coach for the Central Football Club.

Wellington was named as the Magpies reserves coach for the 2020 season; but evidently, it didn’t go ahead.

“I had a go at the reserves last year and COVID stuffed us all up, I just love coaching and last year was my stepping stone into Broken Hill AFL and I wanted to take the next step,” he said.

