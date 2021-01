Desert ‘Dine and Discover’

Bistro attendant Ashley Clogg and General manager Michael Boland are looking forward to the trialling of the Dine and Discover Program that could bring in new faces to the Musicians Club. PICTURE: Myles Burt Bistro attendant Ashley Clogg and General manager Michael Boland are looking forward to the trialling of the Dine and Discover Program that could bring in new faces to the Musicians Club. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Broken Hill residents will be able to Dine and Discover thanks to a state government initiative.

Vouchers will be available to residents as the NSW Government test out their new Dine and Discover program.

Residents over the age of 18 will be eligible to receive four $25 vouchers that can be used at participating businesses.

Please log in to read the whole article.