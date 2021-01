Indigenous party design competition

(Second from left) Indigenous Aboriginal Party of Australia convener Owen Whyman with members of his community dance group in Wilcannia. PICTURE: Gab McIntosh (Second from left) Indigenous Aboriginal Party of Australia convener Owen Whyman with members of his community dance group in Wilcannia. PICTURE: Gab McIntosh

By Myles Burt

Australia’s first Indigenous political party are holding a public competition for the design of their party t-shirt.

Founded last October, the Indigenous Aboriginal Party of Australia are offering $150 for the winning design.

Party convener Owen Whyman said they decided to hold a competition to open up the design opportunity to everyone, Indigenous and non-Indigenous.

