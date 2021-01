Fly high, Odette

Odette, the Wedge-tailed Eagle who was taken into RRANA’s care with a broken wing. PICTURE: Supplied Odette, the Wedge-tailed Eagle who was taken into RRANA’s care with a broken wing. PICTURE: Supplied

By Annette Northey

An injured Wedge-tailed Eagle rushed to Dubbo’s Taronga Zoo Hospital has been euthanised, despite locals’ efforts to save her.

Named after the swan princess in Swan Lake, Odette was found injured on December 31 near a dam on a property on the outskirts of Broken Hill.

The property owner swiftly brought her into town and handed her over to Stephanie Jones at RRANA (Rescue and Rehabilitation of Australia Native Animals).

