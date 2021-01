Fruit fly infestation in the Hill

When cutting open fruit fly that has been infested by fruit fly, rotten insides filled with maggots have been a horrible but common sight amongst local hobby growers. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Local hobby fruit growers are finding their backyard crops infested with fruit fly; with one grower saying the problem is getting worse.

Hobby grower Diana Ferry said she first discovered fruit fly in her backyard last year, which had destroyed her crop of peacherines.

Reporting the issue to Government authorities, Ms Ferry identified the fly as a Queensland Fruit Fly, she said they seemed fairly disinterested as Broken Hill was outside the fruit fly exclusion zone.

