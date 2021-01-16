Coulton wants the jab

By Emily McInerney

Regional Health Minister and Parkes MP Mark Coulton will be lining up for the COVID vaccine as soon as it is available.

It was announced last week that the rollout of a coronavirus vaccine in Australia will be brought forward, with those who are vulnerable and frontline workers being the first to receive a jab.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said workers dealing with international arrivals and quarantine, frontline health workers, aged care and disability workers and those living in aged care or with a disability would be the first in line.

