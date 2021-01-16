Tribute to a Menindee legend
Saturday, 16th January, 2021
Domenic D’Ettorre
By Annette Northey
Domenic D’Ettorre, who passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020, las left a legacy both immeasurable and eternal. He was 87.
Dom, as he was referred to by all who knew him, leaves behind his wife Maria, sons George and Tony; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Dom and Maria’s first born, Vince, was sadly killed at the age of 21 in a car accident at Menindee.
