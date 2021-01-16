Tribute to a Menindee legend

Domenic D’Ettorre Domenic D’Ettorre

By Annette Northey

Domenic D’Ettorre, who passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020, las left a legacy both immeasurable and eternal. He was 87.

Dom, as he was referred to by all who knew him, leaves behind his wife Maria, sons George and Tony; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Dom and Maria’s first born, Vince, was sadly killed at the age of 21 in a car accident at Menindee.

Please log in to read the whole article.