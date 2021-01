Locals take Giant step

The local players selected for the GWS Giants Academy Squads for 2021, (back from left) Bryce Langdon, Adam Slattery, Joel Van Kemenade, Tarrant Lihou, (front from left) Darcey Cullen, Lachlan McKenzie and Lachlan Turley. Absent: Marcus Purcell and Macy Edgecumbe. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson The local players selected for the GWS Giants Academy Squads for 2021, (back from left) Bryce Langdon, Adam Slattery, Joel Van Kemenade, Tarrant Lihou, (front from left) Darcey Cullen, Lachlan McKenzie and Lachlan Turley. Absent: Marcus Purcell and Macy Edgecumbe. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

A group of talented local footballers have taken the next step in developing their game; with a selection in the 2021 GWS Giants Academy Squads.

Macy Edgecumbe was selected in the female Under 19 squad, while Adam Slattery in the male Under 19 squad and in the male Under 17 squad is Bryce Langdon, Tarrant Lihou, Lachlan McKenzie, Marcus Purcell, Lachlan Turley, Joel Van Kemenade and Darcey Cullen (Wagga Wagga/Broken Hill).

GWS Giants Academy Far Western Manager, Anthony Tidball said these players earned their selection into the 2021 squads and it will allow them a chance to further develop their games.

