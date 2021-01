‘Everything’s wrong’: Barwon-Darling River

Ngiyeempaa Elder Aunty Beryl Carmichael. PICTURE: Travis Radford Ngiyeempaa Elder Aunty Beryl Carmichael. PICTURE: Travis Radford

By Travis Radford

Irrigators can no longer pump water from the Barwon-Darling until low river flows improve.

A new rule came into effect last Tuesday, banning Barwon-Darling irrigators from pumping water.

The rule, introduced in July of last year, is activated after 90 consecutive days of low water flow.

