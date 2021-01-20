Thousands lose power due to crash

A car roll over on Ryan Street resulted in over 4,000 homes losing power last Sunday. PICTURE: Broken Hill Fire and Rescue A car roll over on Ryan Street resulted in over 4,000 homes losing power last Sunday. PICTURE: Broken Hill Fire and Rescue

By Myles Burt

Essential Energy and emergency crews responded quickly over the weekend when 4,000 homes lost power after a car crashed into a power pole.

Essential Energy Community Relations Northern manager, Bronya Pressler said that 4,345 homes and businesses were automatically switched off from the power grid when the problem was detected at 11.24pm on Sunday.

Ms Pressler said, when arriving at Ryan Street, crews discovered a car had impacted the electricity network after causing significant damage to a power pole.

