50,000 reasons to smile

The group of riders were excited to have completed the ride. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson The group of riders were excited to have completed the ride. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

The Ride for Quinny was a major success, raising over $50,000 for Lifeline Broken Hill in honour of a much-loved member of the Broken Hill community.

Co-organisers of the Ride for Quinny, Nick Mann and Jim Hocking said they were overwhelmed by the support and donations from locals.

With hundreds turning out at the Memorial Oval on Saturday to see the 40 riders cross the finish line, it was an emotional day.

