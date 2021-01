City gets new Salvos officers

New Salvation Army Corps Officers Kevin and Sugu Meredith with their two children, Naomi and Andrew, are looking forward to getting to know the community. PICTURE: Annette Northey New Salvation Army Corps Officers Kevin and Sugu Meredith with their two children, Naomi and Andrew, are looking forward to getting to know the community. PICTURE: Annette Northey

By Annette Northey

Broken Hill has two new Salvation Army officers who are looking forward to contributing to spiritual and social wellbeing in the community.

Corps Officers Kevin and Sugu Meredith arrived in the Silver City last week with their two children, Naomi and Andrew, and held their first service at the Salvation Army Church on Sunday.

They were happy to see about 15 people attend the service, considering recent social restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Please log in to read the whole article.