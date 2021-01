‘Tune In’ winner announced

Jim Slater and Sam Jessett with the winning work Jim created for the FWLHD 2021 MHDA competition. PICTURE: Supplied Jim Slater and Sam Jessett with the winning work Jim created for the FWLHD 2021 MHDA competition. PICTURE: Supplied

Jim Slater has been awarded the overall winner of the ‘Tune In’ Mental Health Month online art competition with his striking artwork titled ‘My Happy Place’.

The online visual art exhibition was held last year as part of Mental Health Month (October) under the theme ‘Tune In’ to help raise awareness of mental health and wellbeing in our communities.

Jim said in his entry that his artwork is a reminder of his childhood.

Please log in to read the whole article.