Locals recognised

Locals will be able to celebrate those who made an outstanding contribution to the community with the Australia Day ceremony next week.

The 2021 theme for Australia Day is “Reflect, Respect, Celebrate”, and award categories will include Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year, along with Citizenship Awards.

The ceremony will be held on Tuesday in the Civic Centre Auditorium, with doors open from 8.30am for a 9am start.

