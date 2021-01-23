Upgrade fast tracked

By Travis Radford

The million dollar makeover of Queen Elizabeth Park has been fast tracked by the state government.

A portion of the NSW Government’s record $51.7 million funding boost to the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund (CRIF) has been allocated to Broken Hill’s Queen Elizabeth Park.

Broken Hill Mayor Darriea Turley said the $876, 645 contribution to the $1.2 million upgrade of Queen Elizabeth Park will allow it to be completed this year, instead of in two years, as previously planned.

