Ball dominates bat

(Left) Codie Howard, Daniel Milne and Tobias Hack prepare to make a catch. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson (Left) Codie Howard, Daniel Milne and Tobias Hack prepare to make a catch. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

Broken Hill has beaten Red Cliffs by 11 runs in a low scoring affair at Alma Oval on Sunday.

Red Cliffs captain Luke Collett won the toss and decided to have a bowl first with the hot weather forecast thinking it might be best to get the fielding out of the way early.

His decision paid off with Mackenzie Attard knicking off for 0 to a fantastic catch that bounced off the wicket keepers gloves only to be snatched just off the ground at second slip.

Please log in to read the whole article.