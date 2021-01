Our star citizen

Broken Hill 2021 Citizen of the year, Trevor Barry. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Broken Hill 2021 Citizen of the year, Trevor Barry. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Broken Hill’s most successful amateur astronomer, Trevor Barry has been awarded the 2021 Citizen of the Year Award.

Barry said he was blown away when he got the letter from the Council about his nomination for this award.

“I had to read it several times before the penny dropped that I had been nominated for this, it’s overwhelming really,” he said. “I’m very grateful to whoever organised this at the Council for considering someone like me for such an award.

