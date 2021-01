Police commander honoured

Former Commander of the Barrier Police District, Detective Superintendent Paul Smith was awarded the Australian Police Medal (APM) as part of the Australia Day Honours yesterday.

Detective Superintendent Smith was recognised for his outstanding service to the NSW Police Force; particularly his service and dedication to Far West NSW.

As the past Commander of Barrier Police District Detective Superintendent Smith was instrumental in re-establishing the Tri-State (Cross Border) conference, was dedicated to community engagement and lead Barrier Police District through the NSW Police Force structural changes.

