Country cup luck

A Broncos senior men’s team will take to the court for the first time in around eight years when they compete in the SA Senior Country Carnival this weekend. The team consists of (back from left) Aiden Slattery, Preston Whitelaw, Jay Tremelling (Coach), Michael Powell, Daniel Milne, (front from left) Lucas Mitchell, Bailey Beattie, Adam Purdy and Ty Parker. Absent: Mitch Henderson and Andy Donnelly. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson A Broncos senior men’s team will take to the court for the first time in around eight years when they compete in the SA Senior Country Carnival this weekend. The team consists of (back from left) Aiden Slattery, Preston Whitelaw, Jay Tremelling (Coach), Michael Powell, Daniel Milne, (front from left) Lucas Mitchell, Bailey Beattie, Adam Purdy and Ty Parker. Absent: Mitch Henderson and Andy Donnelly. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

For the first time in around eight years, the Broken Hill Broncos will have a men’s representative team at the South Australia Senior Country Carnival this weekend.

Coach Jay Tremelling is looking forward to being part of a senior Broncos team once again and he’s sure the boys will do well.

He could be a good luck charm, given this carnival comes 32 years after Tremelling coached at an SA Country Carnival for the first time, which they won.

