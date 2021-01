Fruit fly warning

The Queensland fruit fly, currently a source of concern in Broken Hill. PICTURE: Western Local Land Services The Queensland fruit fly, currently a source of concern in Broken Hill. PICTURE: Western Local Land Services

By Annette Northey

Western Local Land Services have issued a warning for locals to be on the lookout for the troublesome Queensland fruit fly (Bactrocera tryoni) in their gardens.

The warning has come after several reports of sightings in Broken Hill.

Luke Stacey, Senior Land Services Officer Agriculture, Western Local Land Services (WLLS) said, at a guess, there would have been between four to fifteen calls that have come in so far.

