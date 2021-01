Woman charged over house fire

Ruins of a Gaffney Lane home that was completely destroyed by fire on Sunday afternoon. PICTURE: Annette Northey Ruins of a Gaffney Lane home that was completely destroyed by fire on Sunday afternoon. PICTURE: Annette Northey

A 38-year-old woman has been charged after a Railway Town home was totally destroyed by fire on Sunday.

About 3.40pm on Sunday, emergency services responded to reports of a fire at a home on Gaffney Lane.

NSW Fire and Rescue attended and extinguished the fire; however, the house was destroyed.

