Patrick finds his voice

Patrick Reincke in full horse commentator mode as he films another video for his somewhat famous TikTok series. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Patrick Reincke in full horse commentator mode as he films another video for his somewhat famous TikTok series. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Patrick Reincke has found a new calling, literally.

His commentary of a ‘desktop derby’ race meet has gone viral on TikTok with over 6 million views.

TikTok is a video-sharing social networking service that is used to make a variety of short-form videos, from genres like dance, comedy, and education that have a duration from three seconds to one minute.

Please log in to read the whole article.