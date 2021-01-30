24.9°C 03:00 pm
Can't log in? Click here.

Patrick finds his voice

Saturday, 30th January, 2021

Patrick Reincke in full horse commentator mode as he films another video for his somewhat famous TikTok series. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Patrick Reincke in full horse commentator mode as he films another video for his somewhat famous TikTok series. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Patrick Reincke has found a new calling, literally. 

His commentary of a ‘desktop derby’ race meet has gone viral on TikTok with over 6 million views. 

TikTok is a video-sharing social networking service that is used to make a variety of short-form videos, from genres like dance, comedy, and education that have a duration from three seconds to one minute.

Please log in to read the whole article.

© Copyright 2021 Barrier Daily Truth, All Rights Reserved. ABN: 38 684 603 658