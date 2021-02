First meeting for Broken Hill Historical Society

Don Mudie will be providing a talk on June Bronhill at the first meeting for the Broken Hill Historical Society. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt Don Mudie will be providing a talk on June Bronhill at the first meeting for the Broken Hill Historical Society. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt

After an absence of 10 months because of COVID-19 the Broken Hill Historical Society is holding it’s first general meeting for the community and members.

The meeting is being held on Monday, February 8, at 7.30 pm.

Where? Because of the COVID safe regulations, the Society has booked a room at the Musician’s Club, which kindly offered a space for early 2021 general meetings.

Please log in to read the whole article.