COVID cancels Agfair

By Myles Burt

Concerns over future border closures has prompted the cancellation of Agfair this year.

Planned to be held on May 6 and 7, committee chairman Kevin Taylor said, Agfair had been cancelled as the idea of state borders shutting off at any given moment posing a huge issue for organisers and attendees.

Mr Taylor said a large majority of exhibitors at Agfair travel from SA, VIC and even QLD for the event.

