Left: Foundation Broken Hill Vice Chair Chris Dougherty, Broken Hill Credit Union General Manager Louise Hunt and St Pats Administration Manager Judi Hoare cut the ribbon to open the St Pats Office for 2021. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Left: Foundation Broken Hill Vice Chair Chris Dougherty, Broken Hill Credit Union General Manager Louise Hunt and St Pats Administration Manager Judi Hoare cut the ribbon to open the St Pats Office for 2021. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

In a year like no other, the St Pats Races will go ahead in March as what will be a normal race meeting.

Prior to Christmas, the St Pats committee made the decision after much discussion that Broken Hill needed an event to bring the community together, despite the risk of potential border closures.

St Pats Club President Margaret Corradini said the decision was debated long and hard.

