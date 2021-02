Silver City talent

(From left) Mackenzie Attard, Jarred Paull, Tobias Hack, Jordan Vella and Codie Howard. PICTURE: Peter Argent (From left) Mackenzie Attard, Jarred Paull, Tobias Hack, Jordan Vella and Codie Howard. PICTURE: Peter Argent

By Peter Argent

For the first time in over a decade, the Barrier District Cricket League have five players selected in the Murray District Barrier (MDB) zone team.

The team is captained by Tobias Hack, with his North Broken Hill team mates, Jordan Vella and Codie Howard, the Central Broken Hill former MDB captain Jarred Paull, along with West second generation player Mackenzie Attard for the 96th edition of the South Australian Country Cricket Championships.

This year’s event is shared between venues across suburban Adelaide and the Barossa Valley, with the Grand Final being played at Tanunda Oval, in an evening fixture.

