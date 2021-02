Sport precinct in motion

By Emily Ferguson

A $2 million sporting precinct will be developed thanks to funding from the Resources for Regions.

Broken Hill will soon benefit from upgrades to the Norm Fox Oval and O’Neill Park thanks to the NSW Government’s allocation of almost $2 million to the area.

NSW Upper House MP Sam Farraway was in Broken Hill on Wednesday to announce, alongside Mayor Darriea Turley, that the NSW Government funding will create the O’Neill Sporting Precinct; and provide upgrades to surfaces, watering systems and training facilities.

