Taking part in vaccine rollout

Outback Pharmacies co-partner Jason Harvey and staff are excited to get an opportunity to participate in Community Pharmacy COVID-19 Vaccination Program which recently opened up expressions of interest. PICTURE: Myles Burt Outback Pharmacies co-partner Jason Harvey and staff are excited to get an opportunity to participate in Community Pharmacy COVID-19 Vaccination Program which recently opened up expressions of interest. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The Federal Government has invited community pharmacies across the country to take part in administering the COVID-19 vaccine over the coming months.

An expressions of interest process has officially commenced February 1, for community pharmacies around Australia to participate in the Community Pharmacy COVID-19 Vaccination Program.

Co-partner Jason Harvey said Outback Pharmacies will be putting their hand up to volunteer in the national rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

