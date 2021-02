Red alert hits Lakes

Red alert bloom conditions for blue-green algae have been recorded at Menindee's Weir 32, Tolarno, Pooncarie, Burtundy and Ellerslie. Currently Wilcannia and Lake Wetherell are at amber alert indicating blue-green algae may be multiplying in numbers. Copi Hollow and Lake Tandure has safe on green alert where the water is no threat to recreational, stock or domestic use. PICTURE: Water NSW

By Myles Burt

A red alert warning for blue-green algae has been issued by Water NSW for the Lower Darling River.

Below Menindee Lakes and downstream to Burtundy, surface scums have been observed indicating a current widespread algal bloom. Water NSW said blue green algal blooms are a nationally occurring phenomenon that mostly culminates from low water storage, hot weather and evaporation intensifying the nutrients in the water.

A Water NSW spokesperson has said the algal bloom is more inclined to move downstream rather than spread towards Menindee.

