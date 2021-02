Opal fever hits town

Jaymin Sullivan, James ‘JC’ Caruana and Noah McDonough. PICTURE: Discovery Channel Jaymin Sullivan, James ‘JC’ Caruana and Noah McDonough. PICTURE: Discovery Channel

By Emily McInerney

Opal fever has taken over and a small town in the region is playing its role.

‘Outback Opal Hunters’, a reality television show about adventurers seeking riches and glory sees three young men travel to White Cliffs in search of treasure.

‘The Young Guns’ as they are aptly named are Jaymin Sullivan, Noah McDonough and James ‘JC’ Caruana and the team are just one of 10 around Australia in search of opals.

