Joy flows

Kathalka tipped some water over her head, enjoying every drop. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Kathalka tipped some water over her head, enjoying every drop. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

The Darling River is flowing and the Wilcannia Weir has precious water trickling across its rocks; which means for a very happy community in Wilcannia.

Owen Whyman, Baaka man and Wilcannia resident, said the excitement throughout the town when the river flows is unmatched - locals wasted no time getting down to the river to make the most of it.

“Well it’s the excitement, there’s a buzz that runs through our community every time there’s water coming down,” Mr Whyman said.

Please log in to read the whole article.