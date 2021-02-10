A Grade Tennis returns

Patrick Reincke (from left), Peter Clark and Nathan Crabb are some of the players who will return to the court this Thursday night for the start of the Open A Grade tennis season. Patrick Reincke (from left), Peter Clark and Nathan Crabb are some of the players who will return to the court this Thursday night for the start of the Open A Grade tennis season.

By Just Wide

Broken Hill’s best tennis players will return to the court for the first time in 2021 as the Open A Grade Summer competition kicks off on Thursday night.

Twenty players have nominated to form six, three-person teams.

Two of those teams contain an extra player for added flexibility to help deal with the inevitable unavailability of players throughout the competition.

