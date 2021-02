New members invited

St John Ambulance Australia Broken Hill (from left) Alan Clarke, Cadet Leader Bree-Ann Neale, Samantha Larsen and Cadet Leader Stephanie Green. PICTURE: Emily McInerney St John Ambulance Australia Broken Hill (from left) Alan Clarke, Cadet Leader Bree-Ann Neale, Samantha Larsen and Cadet Leader Stephanie Green. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

St John Ambulance Australia (NSW) Broken Hill Cadet Division is opening its doors for new members to come along and join.

Are you between the age of 8 and 17 and have an interest in doing something good for your community?

Would you like to help people in times of need plus have fun doing it and form friendships that last a lifetime?

Please log in to read the whole article.