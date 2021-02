Sandy to lead the Lizards

New Shinglebacks President, Garry Sandy playing for SA at the National Carnival. PICTURE: Supplied

It could only happen at a Shinglebacks AGM where the secretary announces to the meeting he is stepping down; only to be then elected president.

Garry Sandy is a 2008 foundation member of the Shinglebacks spending five years as assistant secretary before becoming secretary. Garry has been pivotal in keeping members updated with our season calendar be that on field or assisting AFL BH with barbecue and working bees, etc.

In later years Garry would also co ordinate our “team bonding” river trips and the Melbourne AFL weekend each year.

