Hotel will go on

The Tibooburra Hotel has been spared its sandstone facade after a fire ripped through the building on Wednesday night. RFS fire crews and locals worked through the night to save as much as they could, with the blaze destroying the back end of the pub, second storey and roof of the 139 year old hotel.

By Myles Burt

The Tibooburra Hotel has burnt down leaving only its sandstone shell after a fire broke out overnight around 11.30pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to Tibooburra, 330km north of Broken Hill, after reports the hotel was fully aflame.

Fire crews attended and continued to extinguish the fire; however the hotel has been destroyed.

