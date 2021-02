Selling out fast

(From left) Ange Trembath, Tegan Gentle and Kyara Fisk at Wacky's Bar at last year's St Pat's. Wacky's Bar and Lindy's Lounge are selling out fast for this year. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

With four weeks until St Pats, two of the four ticketed sites have sold out with a number of people on a waiting list.

The outdoor areas of Wacky’s Bar and Lawn Lounge have reached capacity.

“We extended both in terms of space and numbers to cater for the demand and to comply with our Covid-19 plan and within a matter of weeks both sold out,” Lawn Lounge Convenor Lindy Robins said.

