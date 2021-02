Full to the brim

Landcare’s membership continues to grow as they look to expand their greenhouse. PICTURE: Supplied Landcare’s membership continues to grow as they look to expand their greenhouse. PICTURE: Supplied

Landcare Broken Hill has decided to more than double its nursery component at the Centre for Community in Beryl Street.

A decision made this week by Landcare is great news for their Greening the Hill Mk2 Initiative.

Landcare’s President Simon Molesworth announced that it had been decided to immediately proceed with the expansion of its facilities so that Landcare can have the capacity to grow thousands more native plants.

Please log in to read the whole article.