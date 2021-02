Feeling the love

Eve-lyn Kennedy and Natasha Bearman in the new Love Our Community shop at 313 Argent Street. The initiative has been working out of the Argent Street store since November and is open Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm and Saturday 9am - 1pm. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Eve-lyn Kennedy and Natasha Bearman in the new Love Our Community shop at 313 Argent Street. The initiative has been working out of the Argent Street store since November and is open Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm and Saturday 9am - 1pm. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

Love Our Community has created a Food and Family project in an effort to support the community.

Love our Community is a ‘Broken Hill Social Enterprise’ which gives 50 per cent of its profits to charitable works in the community.

Last Christmas, they delivered 33 hampers to people doing it tough.

