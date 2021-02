Support for local students

Foundation Broken Hill Skillshare Education Grant recipients (from left) Michelle Pearce, Eilis Quinn and Samantha Cecchin with Pam Clarke (second from left), Skillshare Manager for 28 years. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Foundation Broken Hill Skillshare Education Grant recipients (from left) Michelle Pearce, Eilis Quinn and Samantha Cecchin with Pam Clarke (second from left), Skillshare Manager for 28 years. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

Three students will be supported in their university studies this year after being awarded Foundation Broken Hill Skillshare Education Grants.

Foundation Broken Hill Executive Officer Gayle Ball said the high standard of all applications made the process difficult for the selection panel.

“We interviewed five finalists chosen from a pool of 24 applicants but selecting only one successful candidate was extremely challenging,” Mrs Ball said.

