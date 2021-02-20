Testing clinic to close

By Emily Ferguson

Broken Hill’s COVID testing clinics will drop to just one location after continual low testing numbers.

The Thomas Street Clinic will cease COVID testing operations from March 1, with the Drive Thru Clinic at the Community Health Centre becoming the sole testing facility.

FWLHD Chief Executive, Umit Agis said in the last week there were a total of 140 tests completed with 47 administered at the Broken Hill Thomas Street Clinic and half that at the Drive Thru, while the rest spread across the region with 22 coming from interstate travellers.

